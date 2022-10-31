'Awful, Unfortunate Tragedy': World Leaders on Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse; Putin Expresses Condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city.

“Please accept our most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster," the statement from Putin to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

Putin also conveyed his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

The Russian envoy also expressed his condolences by saying, “An awful tragedy happened yesterday in Morbi! Profound condolences to the relatives of those many perished, to Prime Minister Modi and all the people of India and Gujarat! Speedy recovery to the injured!"

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. 134 people have been reported dead so far in the accident and rescue operations are still underway.

Saudi Arabia also expressed ‘deepest’ condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties and injured others," the statement from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said.

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

