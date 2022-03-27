Bahrain Shuts Down Indian Restaurant for Refusing Entry to Woman Wearing Veil: Reports

An Indian restaurant in Bahrain’s Adliya has been closed down for allegedly preventing a woman wearing a veil from entering the facility, according to reports.

A viral video showed one of the staff preventing a veiled woman from entering the facility, reports by the Bahrain News and Gulf News said. The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) has launched an investigation into the matter, and the restaurant has suspended their duty manager after the incident.

“We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity," the BTEA said in a statement.

According to a statement released by the restaurant on Instagram, the duty manager had been suspended based on the facility’s own investigation. Some reports state the duty manager is an Indian. News18 could not independently confirm the claims or the video.

“Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are. As a goodwill gesture, we welcome all our Bahraini patrons to Lanterns on Tuesday 29th of March to have complimentary food on us," the statement posted on Instagram read.

The incident has piqued the interest of Indian social media users because it occurs in the midst of the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka. The Karnataka high court upheld the state government’s ban on hijab inside educational institutions, stating that hijab is not required for Islamic practice.

