Ban on TikTok, Increased Defence Spending, Meals for Children: What is in US’ $1.65 Trillion Omnibus Package?

The US Congress approved a $1.65 trillion bill which will fund the government until September. This is the final legislation that the US Congress will pass this year.

What are some of the crucial aspects of the bill?

Billions of dollars dedicated to defence

The bill has increased defence spending by $76 billion, reaching a total of $858 billion. The bill also includes $45 billion for Ukraine and for NATO allies. This is $8 billion dollars higher than the initial $37 billion requested by US President Joe Biden.

Domestic Spending

Domestic spending has totaled $772.5 billion in non defence discretionary spending, up by 6% from $730 billion from 2021. $40 billion has been earmarked for communities hit by hurricanes, storms and wildfires, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Changes to Electoral College

A bill titled, the Electoral Count Reform Act, was passed which changes the 1887 law on how Congress counts and ratifies presidential elector votes.

The change was necessitated by the January 6 Capitol Hill riots which was instigated by former US president Donald Trump who claimed that the then-vice president Mike Pence could overturn the election results.

The legislation now makes it clear that the US Congress now only has a ministerial role in ratifying states’ Electoral College votes and the vice president will only count votes in the public.

It raises the threshold to sustain objection to state’s electors from one House member and one senator to one-fifth of both chambers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Amendments to Retirement System

There is bipartisan legislation that expands incentives for retirement savings in the omnibus package.

This legislation raises the starting age for required minimum distributions from tax-deferred accounts. It also encourages enrollment in retirement plans and also expands savings incentives for low-income households, the Wall Street Journal said.

Aid for Afghan Immigrants

The Congress’ recently passed legislation extends the Special Immigrant Visa program which offers green cards to Afghans who worked for the US Army through 2024, creating an additional 4,000 visas for them, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is one of the few ways Afghans, who couldn’t leave the country in 2021, can make it to the US. Without the extension of the program, the unused visas would have gone to waste.

Meals for Children

Low-income families can buy extra groceries to supplement traditional summer meals programs as a permanent program was created.

This will help 29 million children.

There is also the added flexibility for alternative meal delivery for rural areas such as grab and go, mobile delivery, backpack programs or shipping meals in the legislation, the Wall Street Journal said in its report.

Ban on TikTok on Govt devices

TikTok will be banned on all government-issued smartphones and other devices.

Boeing’s 737 MAX deadline extended

The December 27 deadline for Boeing Co. to secure federal safety approvals for two new versions of the 737 MAX airplane has been extended.

Boeing will be required to install new cockpit-alerting systems to come in aid of pilots and this will be legally binding.

Lobster Industry

Maine’s lobster industry was told to implement stricter regulations as nets used for hunting lobsters posed a threat to North Atlantic right whales.

A federal judge in July sided with environmentalists who claimed the nets posed a threat to the roughly 340 remaining right whales.

The state’s lobster industry said that it implemented new steps to minimise risks and added weak inserts into ropes so they will break more easily if a whale becomes entangled, the WSJ said.

The bill allows the lobster industry to delay implementation until 2029.

