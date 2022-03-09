Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Thanks PM Modi For Evacuating Nine Bangladeshi Citizens

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for evacuating nine Bangladeshi students from Ukraine, people familiar with the developments told news agency ANI. The people mentioned also said that citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia were also evacuated under Operation Ganga.

Asma Shafique, a Pakistan citizen, while speaking to news agency ANI also extended her gratitude to the Indian government for helping with evacuation. Earlier news agency ANI reported that many students from Turkey and Pakistan were evacuated because they were with Indian students who were carrying the tricolour.

“We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying the Indian flag, we won’t have any problems. I ran to the market, bought some colour sprays and a curtain. I then cut the curtain and spray-painted it to make the Indian tricolour," a student who was evacuated from Ukraine said earlier on March 2.

Close to 20,000 Indians along with foreign nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged in phone calls with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to help evacuate Indian students and citizens stuck in Ukraine.

India was concerned regarding the status of evacuation from the city of Sumy in east Ukraine where hostilities have surged. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian officials confirmed that the students are en route to safe points from Sumy. People familiar with the developments told News18 on Wednesday that they are moving towards the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The war has prompted a humanitarian crisis in Europe, largest since the second World War. Over 2 million refugees have left for Poland, Hungary and Romania and other nations of the European Union due to incessant Russian bombing on Ukraine’s cities. Ukraine alleged that Russia knowingly is targeting the civilian areas to hurt morale.

Three rounds of talks have been held by both sides in Belarus but no results have come out of those discussions barring the agreement on humanitarian corridors. Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Wednesday morning to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors but Ukraine says that this is a move to spread Russian propaganda.

