Bangladesh Sees Another Attack on Hindu Homes, Temple After Social Media Post Uproar

A mob organised by alleged Islamists in Bangladesh’s Narail district has attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalized several houses belonging to the minority community, the police said on Saturday.

The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy’s social media post.

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

Paul said the Hindu boy allegedly posted something on Facebook that angered the Muslims.

Advertisement

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

“We’re investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said.

No one has been arrested so far.

Earlier in March, a mob had barged into a Hindu temple in capital Dhaka and desecrated idols, causing damage to the temple premises. The mob led by Haji Saifullah came inside the ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Wari chanting ‘Nara-e -Takbeer’ and assaulting people present inside the temple. Reports had said the mob consisted of more than 200 miscreants.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have been a cause for concern. In 2021, another mob led by Muslim fundamentalists had vandalised Durga Puja venues and pandal in Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla claiming that the Quran was desecrated in the pandal.

The Bangladesh government had made several hundred arrests in the following days but clashes led by fundamentalists on minorities led to tensions all over the nation.

With inputs from IANS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.