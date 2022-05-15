Home » News » World » Beijing Extends Work-from-home Guidance in Several City Districts

Beijing is scrambling to stamp out such community infections. (File photo/Reuters)
Beijing found 55 new cases in the 24 hours, 10 of which were outside areas that were under quarantine, officials said

Reuters
Beijing // Updated: May 15, 2022, 16:12 IST

Beijing on Sunday extended guidance to work from home in four districts of the Chinese capital, including the largest, Chaoyang, as the city tries to stop a Covid-19 outbreak.

Beijing found 55 new cases in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, 10 of which were outside areas that were under quarantine, officials said. The city is scrambling to stamp out such community infections.

