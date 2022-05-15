Beijing Extends Work-from-home Guidance in Several City Districts

Beijing on Sunday extended guidance to work from home in four districts of the Chinese capital, including the largest, Chaoyang, as the city tries to stop a Covid-19 outbreak.

Beijing found 55 new cases in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, 10 of which were outside areas that were under quarantine, officials said. The city is scrambling to stamp out such community infections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.