Beijing Lockdown Fears, iPhone Plant Protests Show China’s Frustration with Covid Zero

People in Beijing are living in fear of imminent lockdowns as cases reach a new high. Covid Zero fatigue has seeped in and many Chinese citizens are now fed up with the authorities in Beijing, while protests erupted early Wednesday morning in Zhengzhou’s Foxconn plant which is the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant.

Beijing residents want to get out and socialise but sealing of residential areas, often without notice, means many residents cannot even step out of their homes.

Authorities now issue orders orally in order to shut down restaurants and businesses.

These orders are passed through the sub-district or neighbourhood committee level to residents, news agency AFP reported.

Beijing reported 1,500 cases on Friday but these are low by international standards as the rest of the world has learned to live with the virus.

People in Beijing fear that a Shanghai-like lockdown will be announced.

Earlier this year, Shanghai was shut down due to a large number of Covid cases but there were protests as it led to food shortages and scenes of chaos as people fled snap lockdowns.

Several hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel in the early hours of Wednesday morning, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Tensions were high as workers were put under tough restrictions intended to stamp out a Covid outbreak on the site located in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Videos shared on Chinese social media which were seen by Bloomberg showed workers streaming out of dormitories, pushing aside guards clad in white personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

The Bloomberg news agency in its report said that several guards hit a person who fell on the ground with sticks. People were heard yelling “fight, fight" while many others forced their way past barricades.

Some workers surrounded a police car and started rocking it while screaming.

The videos could not be independently verified by News18.

The protests began last night over unpaid wages and fears of infection. Witnesses speaking to the news agency said anti-riot police entered the factory on Wednesday to restore order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero continues to weigh heavily on China’s economy and also impacts people’s lives adversely forcing protests from citizens - an uncommon sight in China.

Zhengzhou’s Foxconn plant is critical to tech giant Apple as it churns out an estimated four in five of its latest-generation handsets and the vast majority of the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro units, Bloomberg said.

It warned earlier in November that shipments of the new iPhone will be lower than previously expected.

Production is still ongoing as workers continue to work under the ‘closed loop’ system but tensions remain high, the report said.

