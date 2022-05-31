Beijing Reports 16 New Symptomatic Covid Cases, 22 Fresh Asymptomatic Infections in Shanghai

China’s capital Beijing reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, up from eight a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.

Local asymptomatic cases fell to two from four from the previous day, it said.

Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, down from 61 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 9 from 6, the city government said on Tuesday.

No new cases was reported outside quarantined areas, down from one a day earlier.

Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

