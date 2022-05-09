Beijing Shows US How It Will Cut Taiwan Off From The World As It Conducts War Games Near Island

In a show of strength, China sent aircraft carrier Liaoning and several other warships to carry out a combat training mission ‘in the Philippine Sea to the east of the island of Taiwan and south of Japan’, news agency Global Times reported.

People speaking to the state-run Chinese news agency said that the region where the drills were carried out are vital to China’s plans of reunifying Taiwan by force with China.

Along with the Liaoning, a Type 055 large destroyer, three Type 052D destroyers, a Type 052C destroyer, a Type 054A frigate and a Type 901 comprehensive supply ship sailed from the East China Sea through the Miyako Strait to the Pacific Ocean on May 2.

These ships sailed closer to Taiwan during their drills, according to reports by Japan’s Ministry of Defence Joint Staff.

The threat from China comes ahead of the Quad summit in Japan where the Australian prime minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden will be hosted by Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida for the in-person summit.

State-run Global Times boasted that the military drills were held in a region in the Philippine Sea which the PLA believes it can use to cut off routes foreign forces may take if they militarily interfere with Xi’s plans for Taipei.

It is also noteworthy that the next Philippines leader, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., will allow China to trample over his nation’s territorial integrity and claims and help Beijing as it makes a play for Taiwan.

Taiwan defence ministry said that while Liaoning carrier group was conducting its war drills, China also breached Taiwanese airspace with more than 70 aircrafts which were - H-6 bombers, J-11 and J-16 fighter jets, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, as well as Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

The Global Times reports said that China aims to use the drills as a powerful deterrent while the West increases its support for Taiwan’s sovereignty. The PLA Navy also said that even though no parties were targeted, its greatest goal is to liberate Taiwan and achieve national reunification.

(with inputs from Global Times)

