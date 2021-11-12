Home » News » World » Belarus Airline Bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from Incoming Turkey Flights

Belarus Airline Bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from Incoming Turkey Flights

Migrant children gather near the barb wire fence on Poland-Belarus border near Kuznica. Belarusian president Lukashenko claimed the EU sanctions deprived his government of funds needed to contain flows of migrants. (Image: MON/Handout via REUTERS)
Migrant children gather near the barb wire fence on Poland-Belarus border near Kuznica. Belarusian president Lukashenko claimed the EU sanctions deprived his government of funds needed to contain flows of migrants. (Image: MON/Handout via REUTERS)

The decision was taken after Minsk was accused of bringing in migrants to send on to Europe.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: November 12, 2021, 14:24 IST

Belarus’s state-run airline said on Friday it had banned Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from incoming flights from Turkey at Ankara’s request, after Minsk was accused of bringing in migrants to send on to Europe.

In a statement to citizens of the three countries posted on its website, Belavia said they would not be allowed on flights from Turkey to Belarus as of Friday “in accordance with the decision of competent authorities in Turkey".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 12, 2021, 14:24 IST