Belarusian Forces Will Not Take Part in Ukraine War, Says Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters Photo)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters Photo)

Russia has used Belarusian territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters
Moscow // Updated: March 04, 2022, 15:44 IST

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part and would not take part in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

A close Russian ally, Lukashenko said he spoke to President Vladimir Putin at length by telephone on Friday. Russia has used Belarusian territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

first published: March 04, 2022, 15:40 IST