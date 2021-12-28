Belgium Suspends Covid Closure of Entertainment Venues

A Belgian court on Tuesday suspended the closure of entertainment venues, including theatres, a measure announced last week by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to stem the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The authorities have not demonstrated “in what way entertainment venues are particularly dangerous places for (people’s) health… in that they would spread coronavirus, to the extent necessary to order their closure," said the Council of State, Belgium’s highest administrative court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.