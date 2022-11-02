Biden Avoids Key Battleground States But Some Democrats May Not Want Him on Campaign Trail: Report

US President Joe Biden visited Florida on Tuesday a week before Election Day to brighten prospects of the Democrats ahead of Election Day on November 8. The midterm elections have in most cases swayed in favour of the opposition party and has been unfavourable traditionally for the party in the White House.

While addressing the Florida Memorial University said the elections are a choice and not a referendum. “It’s a choice between two vastly different visions for America," he was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

Biden and his team’s focus may lie on Florida because of the midterms and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s bid to unseat incumbent Ron DeSantis or in support of Senate nominee Val Demmings looking to unseat Senator Marco Rubio, the main aim is 2024 and DeSantis.

The focus on DeSantis may lead to Biden and Democrats losing focus on other crucial battleground states.

A report by the Wall Street Journal said that the US President hasn’t been to Arizona, Nevada or Georgia where high-profile midterm election races are being contested.

These three states were also responsible for putting him inside the White House. The report said that Biden visited Pennsylvania several times, the only battleground state and his birthplace.

He also visited Michigan and Wisconsin only once each, the WSJ reported and these two states are also hotly contested.

Compared to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who visited 20 states and held 28 fundraisers in 2010 and 25 states and held 18 fundraisers in 2018 respectively, Biden has only visited 14 states and held 17 fundraisers.

This is also striking compared to the record Biden held when he was vice-president under the Obama administration. He visited 24 states in support of 65 candidates in 2018.

Some Contenders Distancing Themselves from Biden

Biden’s approval ratings have dropped and the recently announced Infrastructure Act and the student loan forgiveness plan are aimed at boosting Democrat’s chances at the midterm elections.

However, some Democrat contenders like Ohio’s Tim Ryan (running for Senate) and Wisconsin’s Mandela Barnes (also running for Senate) have subtly hinted that they may do well without Biden’s presence.

Ryan told CBS News that he wants to be the messenger and the main face and also distanced himself from Biden while celebrating the groundbreaking of Intel Corp.’s semiconductor facility in the state.

Barnes also skipped a Labour Day event in Milwaukee and told the media that his schedule was full. A spokesperson from the Republican party told the WSJ that Biden cannot step inside swing states without reminding the electorate about the ‘Democrat-caused inflation, surging crime and high gas prices.’

Projections show that the Republicans could win more than the net five seats required for a majority in the House, the WSJ said. It is still unclear as to who may control the Senate.

