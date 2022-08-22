Biden Discusses Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fears, Iran Nuke Talks With Macron, Scholz & Johnson

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke on call with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, affirming their support for Ukraine. “The leaders affirmed their continued support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression", a press release by the White House said.

The call also included a discussion on the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The US President and European leaders spoke of the need to avoid military operations near the plant. They also discussed the importance of a visit by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as soon as possible to a ascertain the state of safety systems, the release said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had also agreed to allow IAEA agents to inspect the nuclear plant and also warned last week of “catastrophic consequences" if fighting continues near Zaporizhzhya, as per ANI.

The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region has become a regular site for shelling.

The leaders also discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.

