Biden Looking Forward to Seeing PM Modi in Bali, Says US NSA Jake Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday said US President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit next week. India will also begin its G20 Presidency starting December 1.

“India is the President of G20 next year, so President Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in G20. The two have had the opportunity to talk in person, and to talk on the phone or talk on video multiple times," Sullivan said.

“When you add all that up there is a very practical and productive relationship between the two, who see a common interest on a number of critical issues, and have really worked to strengthen the US-India partnership," Sullivan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“President Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 this year as well as we look ahead to the next year," he said.

Biden is currently at the ASEAN Meet in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. This is the first time an American president has attended the summit of the 11 nations after 2017. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and discuss developments in ASEAN and East Asia. Earlier this year, Biden hosted ASEAN leaders in the White House.

The US President will discuss initiatives related to maritime cooperation, digital connectivity, and economic investment with ASEAN leaders.

ASEAN leaders are focusing on the current situation in Myanmar where the military junta continues to crack down on pro-democracy activists and the issue has been discussed widely in the first phase of the summit. The issue will also be discussed when President Biden holds a summit with ASEAN leaders.

ASEAN leaders also held meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol. ASEAN leaders discussed the tensions between few ASEAN member states and China regarding the South China Sea and the tensions in the Taiwan Straits were also raised.

ASEAN leaders also discussed the recent North Korean ballistic missiles launches and tests and regarding the ongoing instability in the Korean peninsula.

On Friday, Timor-Leste was included in the ASEAN grouping, increasing the size of the forum to 11 members. Timor-Leste, a tiny nation of 2 million people, has been granted observer status and will attend major meetings and plenary sessions.

(with inputs from ANI)

