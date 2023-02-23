The United States is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. The World Bank’s current president David Malpass announced his resignation last week.

The World Bank has just started accepting candidate nominations in a process set to run until March 29, with the bank saying women candidates would be “strongly" encouraged. The development lender expects to select a new president by early May to replace Malpass.

The president of the World Bank is typically American, while the head of the International Monetary Fund is customarily European.

Banga, 63, is Indian-American and currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He has more than 30 years of business experience, having served in various roles at Mastercard and the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. He is the first Indian-born nominee to the World Bank president role.

If confirmed by the World Bank Board of Directors, Banga would be the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions: the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

His nomination by the United States all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding as the institution embarks on a major series of reforms to better respond to climate change and other pressing challenges facing developing countries, according to a report by Associated Press.

Banga has “critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change," said Biden in a statement.

His nomination comes amid a push for development lenders to revamp and address global problems like environmental issues more effectively.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier said that lenders’ core models, where countries borrow to make specific investments addressing developmental constraints, is “insufficient to meet the moment."

The United States is the World Bank’s largest shareholder.

World Bank’s current President Malpass ran into criticism last year for seeming, in comments at a conference, to cast doubt on the science that says the burning of fossil fuels causes global warming. He later apologized and said he had misspoken, noting that the bank routinely relies on climate science.

The bank is under intense pressure to do more to help poor countries finance projects to combat and prepare for climate change without saddling them with heavy debt burdens.

(With inputs from agencies)

