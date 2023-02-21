Biden Tells Warsaw Crowd: Ukraine 'Stands Free'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Kyiv remained “free" during a visit to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free," Biden told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.
first published: February 21, 2023, 22:52 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 22:52 IST