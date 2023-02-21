Home » News » World » Biden Tells Warsaw Crowd: Ukraine 'Stands Free'

Biden Tells Warsaw Crowd: Ukraine 'Stands Free'

"Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free," Biden told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 22:52 IST

Warsaw

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: AP)
File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: AP)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Kyiv remained “free" during a visit to Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free," Biden told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2023, 22:52 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 22:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks