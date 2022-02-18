Home » News » World » Biden to Hold Video Talks With Western Leaders on Ukraine: European Sources

Biden to Hold Video Talks With Western Leaders on Ukraine: European Sources

Sources said the talks would include the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania the European Union and NATO.

AFP
Brussels // Updated: February 18, 2022, 17:27 IST

US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Western allies on Friday to discuss Ukraine as fears swirl Russia could be seeking to create a pretext to invade, European sources confirmed.

