Biden Wasn’t Voted To Transform US, Says Musk, Believes Trump’s Account Should Be Restored

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that he would prefer a ‘less divisive candidate’ than US ex-president Donald Trump in 2024. Musk, however, said that he still thinks that Donald Trump should be restored to Twitter.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk tweeted.

He also said that the American people voted for Joe Biden because they wanted ‘less drama’. He said that it would be a mistake if Biden thought he was elected to ‘transform the country’.

“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama," he said in another tweet.

Musk’s tweet comes days after he said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on Trump which was imposed on the former president for allegedly instigating mobs who stormed the US Capitol Hill in 2021.

An irate mob consisting of Trump’s supporters were responsible for the Capitol Hill riots which aimed to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory as they believed Trump’s false claims that the election was rigged.

Musk, earlier this week, pointed out that the ban on Trump ‘did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice’. “It alienated a large part of the country," he further added.

Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company last month. He also said that once he fully owns the social media platform he would reverse the ban.

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said earlier this week.

Donald Trump, however, said that he will not return to Twitter. “I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said, highlighting that he will remain on the social media platform that he owns.

Trump told Fox News that he believes Musk will make Twitter a better place. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it, and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH. I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump was quoted as saying by FOX News.

