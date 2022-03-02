Biden's Gaffe in State of Union Address on Ukraine Makes 'Iranian' Trend on Twitter. Here's What He Said

US President Joe Biden, while calling for supporting Ukraine against Russia in his State of the Union address today, had a slip of the tongue moment when he mistakenly referred to the Ukrainians as “Iranian people". “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said in his first State of the Union speech, which ended with a standing ovation from the Congress.

Soon after Biden’s slip up, the word “Iranian" began trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. This isn’t netizens started pouncing on President Biden for his mix up of words. Last year he mistakenly called his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris".

As a child he had problems with his speech and had to work to overcome a stutter and it has been widely reported that he used to spend long hours reciting works of Yeats and Emerson to overcome his speech condition.

Biden, in remarks before Congress today, highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

As Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.

