‘Biggest Drama In Pak’s History’: Maryam On Imran’s Claims Of Foreign Hands Behind His Ouster

Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan opposition leader lashed out at former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for maligning a US diplomat in his speeches and claiming that foreign powers plotted to overthrow his government.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-(N)) leader termed the cricketer-turned-politician’s claims of foreign powers overthrowing his elected government at his jalsas and gatherings as the ‘biggest drama in Pakistan’s history’.

She also called Imran Khan a liar, an imposter and an agent of chaos. “Pakistani politics met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. He used to say to people that we are US slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy claims. This is the biggest drama in Pakistan’s history," she said.

She in her comments acknowledged that a member of the PTI went and apologized to the US diplomat Donald Lu for Imran’s recent comments.

Imran Khan ahead of the fall of his government said the US envoy Donald Lu was conspiring to overthrow the PTI-led government in Islamabad, weeks before his government fell following a no-confidence vote loss.

Maryam Nawaz while speaking to supporters in Lahore said Punjab will progress like it used to earlier under the new government. She was referring to the former regime of her father Nawaz Sharif and claimed at that time Punjab flourished.

She claimed that the province was treated like an orphan during PTI rule.

“Punjab was like an orphan during the PTI tenure. But now, the lion is back and Punjab will progress as it used to in the past," Nawaz said.

Nawaz also sharply criticized Imran Khan for using religion as a tool for votes and said his speeches riled his supporters to commit vandalism which in turn led to police actions resulting in PTI workers being shot.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s comments came before the election for the post of Punjab province chief minister. Hamza Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-(N) will remain in office until then. The bypoll for the 20 vacant seats will be held on July 17 and the polls for the Punjab CM’s post will be held on July 22.

