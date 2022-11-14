Bilateral Talks, Diaspora Meet & 20 Sessions: PM Modi's Busy Schedule at G-20 Summit in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will be on a two-day visit to Indonesia where he will participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit and lay out India’s perspective on addressing key global challenges in areas of health, economic recovery, energy and food security.

The summit of the world’s biggest economies on November 15 and 16 assumes significance for New Delhi as it will see handing over of the G-20 presidency to India by Indonesia at the closing ceremony of the annual gathering.

“During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi will also be addressing the Indian community in Bali at a Reception on Tuesday. Indian community and diaspora have a strong presence across Indonesia. Modi will depart Bali on November 16 at the conclusion of the Bali Summit.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. “I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," the Prime Minister further said.

The summit will also be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

“During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all," he added.

Modi is scheduled to have around 20 engagements within 45 hours, including several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a community event with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra also said Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with a number of leaders on the sidelines of the summit but did not give a direct reply to questions on whether there will be a meeting with Xi.

The G-20 deliberations have acquired a greater salience as it is taking place against the backdrop of global challenges such as uneven post-pandemic economic recovery, debt vulnerabilities especially in the countries of the global South, the ongoing conflict in Europe, and its knock-on effects, such as food security challenges, energy crisis and inflation, on all countries of the world.

