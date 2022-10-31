Bird Hits British Airways Plane Carrying Queen Camilla from Bengaluru to London

The British Airways Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (G-YMMJ) which escorted the Queen Consort Camilla from Bengaluru to London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday collided with a bird shortly before it landed, the Daily Mail reported.

Images on social media showed the plane sustained damage to its nose cone but there was no apparent threat to the plane. Aircrafts and jetliners often do hit birds but on this occasion it did not cause an untoward incident.

Queen Consort Camilla spent about 10 days at Soukhya, a wellness centre close to Whitefield, Bengaluru, during which she received holistic therapies. It was supervised by Soukhya chairman Dr Issac Mathai.

The Queen Consort has a fear of flying, which she publicly acknowledged earlier, but she still flies around the world with her husband the King Charles III and is known to have held him tightly during their travels.

During an overseas visit, the Queen Consort was terrified to an extent that she sat terrified on the steps of a small private jet.

Camilla visited Soukhya earlier in 2019 as well with then-Prince of Wales on his 71st birthday. It is a 30-acre organic farm where one can practise yoga and also get homoeopathy and naturopathic therapies and also treatments for more than 100 conditions.

