'Blackmail': Bulgaria Slams Russia For Stopping Gas

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday described as “blackmail" Russia’s decision to halt gas supplies to the EU member.

The move on the part of Russian energy giant Gazprom “is a gross violation of the contract and blackmail… We won’t give in to such racketeering," Petkov said, calling it “unacceptable".

He added that Bulgaria for its part was reviewing all contracts with Gazprom, including the contract for transit through the Balkan country.

He also ensured Bulgarians the government would not lower gas supply to consumers “in any way".

“Bulgaria’s government is prepared for this scenario," he told reporters ahead of a regular government meeting.

“The ministry of energy has a clear plan for deliveries, including a ready plan for alternative sources."

Gazprom said Wednesday it had stopped all gas supplies to highly dependent Bulgaria, as well as Poland after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.

President Vladimir Putin last month said Russia will only accept payment for deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.

The EU said Wednesday it was “prepared" for Moscow to suspend gas supplies to the 27-nation bloc and is planning a “coordinated" response.

