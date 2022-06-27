Blast In Birmingham: 1 Critically Injured; One House Gutted, 6-7 Homes Sustain Damage

A house in Birmingham was destroyed in a blast on Sunday night due to a major explosion, the cause of which remains unknown. Emergency services, according to UK-based media outlets, are still carrying out operations, evacuating nearby residents.

According to Sky News and the Guardian, one person was critically injured and four people were treated on the scene. Those four were not taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at a house in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding.

The house where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed. At least 5-6 houses adjoining the affected house also suffered varying degrees of damage.

Officials suspect a gas explosion to be the cause.

“The number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time," police officials said.

The blast could be heard even from 7kms away and residents of Sutton Coldfield, in Birmingham’s north, could hear the blast.

People were warned from coming towards the area.

“One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Cars have also been damaged. There are reports of casualties but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time," the police statement said.

Police urged people to follow instructions of first responders. “Dulwich Road and surrounding roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area," the police further added.

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid were brought together to help.

At least six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were sent to the scene.

“The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby," the police statement said.

The people living in the community said they were shocked when they heard the explosion. Rick Payne, a city councilor for the ward, heard the loud boom while he was watching TV.

“When you hear an explosion of any type, straight away you know that people are going to be in distress," Payne was quoted as saying by news agency ITV.

Meanwhile, a resident in the community went inside the burning house to rescue a person trapped in the burning house. The resident, Callum Attwood, was praised for his act on social media and within the community.

(with inputs from ITV, the BBC and Sky News)

