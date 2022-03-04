At Least 30 Dead In Peshawar Suicide Blast, Terrorist Detonated Vest Inside Mosque's Pulpit

A suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar has led to the deaths of at least 30 people and injured more than 50 people, Pakistan-based news agency GeoNews reported.

The blast occurred in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar

The news report also said that all injured were taken to Lady Reading Hospital and 10 people among the injured were in a critical condition.

People familiar with the developments told GeoNews that it was a terrorist attack and gunfire followed the suicide attack. The Peshawar inspector-general of police received instructions to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Peshawar chief minister Mahmood Khan condemned the arrest. His aide Barrister Saif said that terrorists tried to enter the mosque but were stopped by the police following exchange of gunfire. However, one of the terrorists entered the mosque and detonated the suicide vest. One policeman died in the initial exchange of gunfire, news agency Dawn reported in a separate news report.

Prime minister Imran Khan also condemned the blast and has ordered an investigation into the terrorist attack.

Eyewitnesses told GeoNews that the terrorist blew himself up in front the pulpit. The eyewitness told the news agency that the terrorist, dressed in black, shot and killed a security guard and then fired five to six bullets. Following this, he ran into the main hall amid people praying and detonated the suicide bomb.

The eyewitness said that people were praying in all the floors of the multi-storeyed mosque and following the blast bodies were seen strewn about inside the mosque.

“He quickly entered the mosque’s main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere," the eyewitness was quoted as saying by news agency GeoNews.

Evacuation of the injured and dead is becoming cumbersome according to eyewitnesses due to congested alleys.

One of the locals residing in the area told the news agency that a few days earlier a miscreant lobbed a hand grenade in the area but the pleas of getting security beefed up in the area were ignored.

