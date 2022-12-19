Blast of Arctic Air, Major Winter Storm to Hit US Days Before Christmas: Report

Motorists, air travellers and the general public in the United States have been told to brace themselves for a major winter storm system which will strike much of the United States, days before Christmas.

The winter storms are likely to upend travel plans as people will have to contend with heavy snow, powerful winds and bitterly cold temperatures across many regions of the country, the Guardian reported.

The storm system will coincide with the oncoming Arctic air mass which will engulf much of the United States.

The US National Weather Service said that between December 20 and December 24, temperatures are expected to average from 10°F to 35°F below normal from the northwestern US to two-thirds of eastern US.

It is also predicted that in US’ northern plains and the upper midwest regions, temperatures could fall into the negative and extend to central parts of the US.

The US meteorological agency said that temperatures will fall to single digits across the mid and northern regions of the US East Coast.

Temperatures will also fall in temperate states like Florida and Texas as few areas will witness below-freezing temperatures, the Weather Channel said.

AccuWeather’s senior long-range meteorologist, Joe Lundberg told the Guardian that storm system could lead to ground blizzards in parts of the central states, raise risks for “heavy snow and rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on the southern side of the storm."

Eastern US witnessed snow this weekend following a powerful storm. At least 144,000 customers were left without electricity from northern New York to Maine as certain roads became impassible, NBC News reported.

The weatherman said that Maine will witness heavy snow and west and north-central New York will witness heavy lake effect snow and the northern plains could face chill winds as low as -60°F and it is being dubbed as the ‘the coldest air of the season.’

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday," Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.

