Bodies Of Indian Family Who Died While Crossing Into US May Not Be Flown Back: Report

The bodies of the Patels who died on the Canadian side of the US-Canada border in Emerson, Manitoba may not be repatriated to India for funeral, according to a report by Canadian news agency Winnipeg Free Press. The report by the news agency quoted a family member who said that the kin decided that it would be difficult emotionally as well as financially to transport the bodies.

Amritbhai Vakil, a relative of the family, said that family members are hoping that a funeral will be held in Canada. “Can you imagine what will happen to the parents when they see four bodies all at once," Vakil was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Police officials of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) feel that it was a case of human trafficking and along with the US Border and Patrol officials are investigating all angles. In Gujarat, concerns are raised regarding the departure of the four with many questioning why the Patels would spend large amounts of money to reach the US. According to a report by news agency Times of India, Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishali Patel, their children Gopi and Dharmik spent more than a crore to reach the US.

Authorities in Gujarat are investigating whether a local agent was also part of this human smuggling operation. Authorities in US have arrested a Florida resident Steve Shand who was allegedly transporting the Patels and other undocumented migrants in his van. The officials in US found two undocumented migrants inside the van and at least five other Indians were found walking towards the van. Officials apprehended all of these individuals and told the Winnipeg Free Press that deportation proceedings have begun.

Meanwhile, Gujarati and Indian communities in Canadian cities of Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg expressed their solidarity with the family in Gujarat. Several civil society groups and local organisations held a prayer service in Winnipeg with the India Association of Manitoba holding the memorial.

The news of the deaths of Patels have also put focus on the migrant crisis and how it fuels the human trafficking operations on US’ borders. The union ministry of external affairs is working with Canadian and US officials to ascertain if more Indians fell prey to human trafficking networks.

