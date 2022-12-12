Home » News » World » ‘Bored’ Man Loots Bank, Convenience Store Wearing Police Cap in Florida’s Orlando

‘Bored’ Man Loots Bank, Convenience Store Wearing Police Cap in Florida’s Orlando

The man was caught while he was robbing a convenience store and was found in front of the store when the police arrived

Advertisement

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 09:21 IST

Orlando, Florida, US

Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid looted a bank and convenience store donning a police cap because he was bored (Image: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)
Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid looted a bank and convenience store donning a police cap because he was bored (Image: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested a man from US’ Orlando after he was found to be connected to a pair of robberies, Florida-based news agencies WFLA Channel 8 and WESH reported.

The investigation was launched after a TD Bank branch was robbed by a man who was wearing a hat with the word ‘police’ written on it and a pair of sunglasses.

The bank’s staff said that the bank robber handed the teller a note which had the words ‘assault’ and ‘money’ written on it. He then took the cash and fled the crime scene on foot.

The same man robbed a Circle K two days later. This time also the robber handed the store clerk a note. “Give me all the money and a pack of 305’s 100’s please," the note read, according to the police officials investigating the case.

Advertisement

During the store loot, the suspect was wearing a police hat.

The police officers, who were quick to respond, arrived on the scene to find the suspect, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, in front of the store. He possessed the stolen items and the cash on him.

Zapater-Lamadrid confessed to the robberies and said that he committed these crimes because he was bored.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: December 12, 2022, 09:18 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 09:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos