Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Killed Gabby Petito, FBI Finds Notebook With Confession

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday said that Brian Laundrie (23), boyfriend of Gabby Petito (22), killed her during their cross-country road trip last year. The death of Gabby Petito, a social media influencer, caught the attention of the media and the American citizens last year with many following the developments related to the case.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death," the FBI said in a statement accessed by news agency AFP. Laundrie put a bullet to his head and was found in a Florida natural reserve on October 20. The notebook was also found with him along with other belongings.

Laundrie disappeared in September soon after investigations were launched into the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Her body was found in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on September 19. The police on October 12 confirmed that Petito was strangled to death.

Advertisement

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were out on a road trip and kept posting pictures and updates of social media. The social media posts made by Gabby looked like any other normal road trip. Suspicions arose when Laundrie arrived home in North Port, Florida on September 1 alone to his parents. He and Petito were living there with his family before embarking on the road trip. They left New York in July to tour the western United States in a van for four months.

Laundrie fled on September 13 raising suspicions regarding his role in her death. He also did not want to cooperate with the police. He further came under the scanner of the investigating agencies after a video was released in September by police officials of Utah’s Moab where they intervened in a dispute between Laundrie and Petito following which Petito could be seen in tears.

Petito’s family said that they were convinced that Laundrie was behind her murder.

“We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children. May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace," a lawyer representing Laundrie’s family was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.