Brazil Disaster: From India to Vietnam, Other Deadly Floods and Landslides

As the death toll from flash floods and landslides in Brazilian tourist town of Petropolis tops 100, we look at similar recent disasters.

>- India and Nepal -

Nearly 200 perished in massive floods and landslides in India and Nepal in October after days of rain, with some families buried in their homes.

In India, where 102 people died, the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand was particularly badly hit, as was the coastal state of Kerala at the other end of the country.

At least 88 died in neighbouring Nepal, with a family of six entombed by a sudden avalanche of earth and debris.

Advertisement

>- India again -

Monsoon rains in India in July led to the deaths of at least 160 people in the west of the country, with dozens more missing.

In Maharashtra state alone 149 died, 40 of them in a landslide on July 22 in the village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital.

>- Germany and Belgium -

The same month at least 221 people died in western Europe — 183 of those in Germany — in the biggest natural catastrophe there in decades.

Two months’ worth of rain fell between July 14 and 15, soaking western regions of Germany, and leading to a deadly landslide in the village of Erfstadt near Cologne.

Neighbouring Belgium also suffered badly, with 38 dead and 45,000 buildings either destroyed or damaged.

>- Central America hurricanes -

Advertisement

Two hurricanes in less than a fortnight in November 2020 left a trail of devastation in Central America.

Honduras was the worst hit with more than 100 dead and flooding and landslides affecting nearly half its 9.5 million population. Neighbouring Guatemala saw at least 60 deaths, with 51 indigenous Mayans killed in a landslide in the village of Queja.

Floods and mudslides also killed 20 in Nicaragua.

>- Vietnam -

Advertisement

Heavy rainy and landslides left 130 dead in the Vietnamese provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri in October 2020, with more than 310,000 homes destroyed, according to the Red Cross.

Twenty-two soldiers and 13 members of a rescue team were among the dead.

>- Myanmar -

A gigantic landslide poured into a jade mine at Hpakant in the north of Myanmar killing at least 166 miners on July 3, 2020.

>- Kenya -

Advertisement

A month of heavy rain in April 2020 led to the death of some 200 people and destroyed crops in the west and centre of the East African country, with water supplies to the capital Nairobi also affected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.