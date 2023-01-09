Brazil Govt Threatened as Bolsonaristas Wreak Havoc in Brasília. All You Need to Know

On Sunday afternoon Bolsonaristas - supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro - stormed the presidential palace, Brazilian Supreme Court and the Congress.

Here is what we know so far -

The police have arrested more than 300 people as of late Sunday evening (local time). The Brasília police took to its Twitter account to revise the tally, which earlier said 170 people were arrested.



The attacks mirrored the US Capitol invasion two years ago on January 6 by supporters of the former US president Donald Trump.

The attack lasted for three hours and some order was restored around 6:30pm (local time). Rioters were led by the police in a single file by the city police officials

According to the Guardian, Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a federal security intervention in Brasília which will last until January 31.

Lula called his predecessor a ‘genocidist’ and said those who took part in the vandalising and rioting will be punished.



He said the ex-president encouraged the attack in speeches he gave earlier. Bolsonaro condemned his own supporters for pillaging Brazil’s halls of power but said peaceful protests are part of democracy.

Brasília Governor Ibaneis Rocha sacked the city’s top official, Anderson Torres, previously Bolsonaro’s justice minister and the office of the solicitor general has also filed a request to arrest him

Bolsonaro is currently in the United States’ Miami and US Democratic members of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro called for his extradition

Bolsonaristas also ransacked the chambers of Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes has blocked several legislations of the former far-right president Bolsonaro because of which his office was also vandalised by Bolsonaristas

The legal challenges facing Bolsonaro will intensify following the attacks. Bolsonaro earlier in December, following his defeat in the run-off elections, questioned the legitimacy of Lula’s win

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian electoral system was prone to fraud on several occasions due to which his supporters - like Trump acolytes - felt the election was stolen from their leader

Brazil’s neighbours Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Latin American leaders like Mexico’s Obrador rallied around Lula and condemned the riots and the bid to overthrow a democratically elected government

