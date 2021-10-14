Britain Has 45,000 Daily Cases, Many Among Kids

Britain recorded more than 45,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, with infections particularly prevalent among children. Government figures on Thursday show 45,066 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest since July 20.

Much of the recent increased cases in the UK is among children after their return to school. The rollout of vaccines among older children is widely considered slower than hoped. There's also been a rise in hospital treatment for COVID-19, though the proportion is lower than previous waves of the pandemic after the rollout of vaccines.

The number of people dying with COVID-19 has held steady in recent weeks, although concerns are rising that the increase in cases will lead to more deaths. Another 157 virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, taking Britain's confirmed total to 138,237, Europe's second-highest tally behind Russia.

