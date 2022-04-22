Britain to Reopen Embassy in Kyiv Next Week, Says Boris Johnson

Reuters
NEW DELHI // Updated: April 22, 2022, 17:30 IST
Britain plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday during a two-day visit to India. The British government said in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, that its embassy office in Kyiv was relocating temporarily and staff were operating from an embassy office in the city of Lviv.
first published: April 22, 2022, 17:30 IST