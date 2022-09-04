Broken Down UK Warship, HMS Prince of Wales, Returns to Home Base Ahead of Repairs

The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales has returned to home base after it broke down off the southern coast of England last week.

The £3 billion warship, which is the UK’s largest, left Portsmouth Naval Base last Saturday to sail to the US for diplomatic visits and exercises, and broke down shortly after as it was on its way.

The departure of the Nato flagship last Saturday had already been delayed from the previous day because of a technical problem but a decision was taken to sail anyway. Shortly after, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft in the 65,000-tonne ship, the Independent reported.

The carrier sailed back slowly to Stokes Bay at Gosport, Hampshire, on Monday, travelling at a rate of four knots accompanied by tugs. Navy divers inspecting the ship found that a coupling on the starboard propeller shaft had failed, as per the Independent.

Sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, the fleet flagship, will sail next week to take over its US duties, the Royal Navy announced on Friday.

Confirming that HMS Queen Elizabeth would take over, Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, director of Force Generation, who is responsible for making sure Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, said there was significant damage to the HMS Prince of Wales’ shaft.

“Royal Navy divers have inspected the starboard shaft of the shift and the adjacent areas and they have confirmed there is significant damage to the shaft on the propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder but no damage to the rest of the ship," he was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“Our initial assessment has shown that coupling that joins the final two sections of the shaft has failed.

“Now this is an extremely unusual fault and we continue to pursue all repair options."

