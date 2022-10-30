Seoul Stampede: 151 Killed in Halloween Tragedy, World Leaders Offer Condolences; National Mourning Period Declared

Several world leaders shared their condolences as the death toll rose in a horrific stampede in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday. Some 151 people, mostly teenagers and in their early 20s, have died, while several others were injured after crowds surged for Halloween celebrations in a narrow alley in the Itaewon area.

United States President Joe Biden said, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured."

“The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time," he added.

“The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever," he added in a statement.

US Vice-president, Kamala Harris took to Twitter to condole the tragedy. “Doug and I send our condolences to those grieving the loss of a loved one in Seoul. We stand with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a fast recovery to all those who were injured," she wrote.

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also tweeted his condolences. “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Offering “heartfelt" support to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, condoling the tragedy, said on Twitter, “I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured."

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time."

The Australian Embassy in Seoul also offered its condolences and said that it is urgently making enquiries with local authorities to ascertain whether any Australians are involved.

At least 20 people affected in the tragedy are foreigners, as per news reports. The cause of the stampede is still being ascertained. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday declared a national mourning period over the tragedy.

