Bypolls, Budget, General Elections: How Pakistan Oppn is Readying Plans of Takeover After SC’s Bouncer to Imran Khan

In the latest development in Pakistan’s constitutional crisis, the Opposition is said to have been preparing to take charge after the Supreme Court reinstated the National Assembly on Wednesday evening, and set aside deputy speaker’s order of rejecting the no-confidence vote.

Now, the National Assembly speaker is bound to hold a session in the Lower House today, “not later than 10:30 am", on the agenda issued on April 3, according to the Dawn.

Sources close to Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif told News18 that the no-confidence motion on April 9 will be a “success" since the Opposition parties claim to have more than 172 votes, enough to make up a majority in the 342-seat House. Khan, however, has nearly 135 members, of whom only 50 or 60 are likely to resign.

The Opposition, which is readying to take over the reins, have two likely options. Either to go for bypolls in all vacant seats. This suits Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as it will increase his chances of an extension in the service, or a new Chief of Army Staff would come in.

Second, to present a small budget in the Assembly, and declare general elections by October.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will address the country today, ahead of the no-trust vote, to build direct contact with the people. Khan has called a meeting of his cabinet today where he and his team would decide to declassify the threat letter, sources told News18.

Amidst the constitutional crisis, the Opposition will have a tough time ahead as the country is reeling under tremendous financial pressures with the US dollar trading at Rs 190, and the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank falling every day.

The rupee has lost 5.1% value against the US dollar during the last 17 sessions.

The country is also facing the one of worst inflation crises, with fuel and food rising more than 15% from last year. According to the Gallup poll, nearly two-third of Pakistanis consider inflation as the biggest problem the country is facing today.

Khan survived a “confidence" vote last year, called due to a discord within his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In Pakistan’s history, no Prime Minister has completed a full term in office, and the April 9 vote would officially seal the fate of embattled Imran Khan.

