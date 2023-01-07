California Atmospheric River Storms: Two, Including a Toddler, Dead; More Rains Expected

California witnessed widespread damage in the northern areas of the state following record-breaking rain along its coastline. Homes were washed away, mudslides were reported and sinkholes and flooding was also reported from several locations.

According to a report by the BBC, two people died earlier this week. One among the dead was a toddler and the other was a teenager. The weekend and next week’s weather forecast signal more ominous weather.

Until Friday evening, close to 53,000 homes and businesses were rendered without electricity as winds which carried the force of hurricanes knocked over large trees and snapped power cables.

Advertisement

Residents of San Francisco recovered from the flooding and the weather forecaster warned of more wet and windy weather.

Waves entered people’s homes in San Luis Obispo County, the BBC reported. One resident told the news outlet that a large wave struck their home on Thursday morning.

According to a report by the Voice of America, the residents are preparing for three more storms. There are speculations that the inclement weather will persist until mid-January.

Popular destinations such as Carmel-By-The-Sea, Monterey and Pebble Beach have been devastated by the rain.

US Stormwatch, a Twitter account run by Colin McCarthy which focus on weather and meteorology, in a tweet said that almost 20 trillion gallons of water is expected to fall across California in the form of rains.

Advertisement

“Over 20 trillion gallons of water are expected to fall across California over the next 2 weeks. That’s enough water to cover a flat surface the size of California in over half a foot of water," he said in a tweet.

Weather expert Michael Snyder calculated the amount of water that California would receive in the form of rains.

The rains have led to the collapse of the Capitola pier in Santa Cruz County. Residents told the BBC that they were left in disbelief seeing the destruction caused by the rain.

Advertisement

Business owners also told the BBC and CBS that they were affected by the waves.

Some residents sheltered themselves in emergency shelters following their evacuation. Fear of flooding and landslides has affected the residents.

Beaches along the coast have been asked to shut down.

In Sierra Nevada, the bomb cyclone has brought at least one foot of heavy snow and the mountains will receive at least three additional feet of snow in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News here