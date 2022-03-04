'Call on All Sides to Exercise Restraint': China's Message After Blast at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Reuters
Updated: March 04, 2022, 13:26 IST
China’s foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant there during intense fighting.
“We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.
