'Call on All Sides to Exercise Restraint': China's Message After Blast at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

An image grab from footage obtained from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority on March 4, 2022 shows multiple blasts at key a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia from Russian shelling. (Image: ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR AUTHORITY / AFP)
China's foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant there during intense fighting.

Updated: March 04, 2022, 13:26 IST

“We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

first published: March 04, 2022, 13:26 IST