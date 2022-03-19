Calls For Imran Khan’s Resignation Grow, Even From Within His Own Party

Speculations regarding Imran Khan’s political tenure as Pakistan’s prime minister coming to an end became more concrete as ruling member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Najeeb Haroon demanded Khan’s resignation.

The lawmaker, according to news agency ANI, said that Imran can even bring another member of the party to take over the role of the prime minister.

Trouble is brewing over Imran Khan’s leadership as the coming week could see him resign if he fails to win the trust vote which is expected to be staged in the Pakistan national assembly on March 28. “Imran Khan should resign and bring forward any other member from the party to become prime minister. That’s the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end," Haroon was quoted as saying by news agency Geo News.

Haroon pointed out that Pakistan cannot sustain instability and asked Imran Khan to shed his stubbornness and allow someone else from the party to take over the role. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz and more than 15 other members of the PTI are holed inside Sindh House in Islamabad fearing reprisal from Imran Khan.

Disgruntled members of the PTI party said that they will not contest under PTI anymore and said that they have chosen to part ways with the ruling dispensation. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani even claimed that three ministers have quit.

Imran Khan, however, has threatened to hold onto power even with force if required. His proposed march of a million party members in front of the Pakistan parliament has caused concern among Pakistan’s political establishment with many fearing that a constitutional battle expected to be fought inside the national assembly is being fought out on the streets. He even said that senators voting against his government in the no-trust motion have to go through the PTI workers.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - an umbrella group of Pakistan’s political parties which are opposed to PTI - will also take out a march on the same day, March 27, to counter the protest led by PTI. People from within PTI’s coalition, for example, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) advised the government to not take out the proposed rallies fear a law and order issue in Islamabad.

