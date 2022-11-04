'4 People Plotted to Kill Me Behind Closed Doors': Imran Khan Threatens to Share Video After Rally Shooting

In his first address to the nation since the assassination attempt, former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday said he was hit by four bullets in his right leg during the assassination attempt.

The 70-year-old leader claimed that four people plotted to “kill him behind closed doors" and threatened to share a video if something happens to him.

“I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me. I have come from among the common people, my party wasn’t made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years," the former PM said while addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

“Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I have a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," he added.

The PTI chairman claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of the sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist, news agency PTI reported.

Khan sustained three bullet injuries to his leg after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday evening. The PTI chairman was admitted to the Shoukat Khanun Hospital in Lahore and a medical team was formed headed by former health minister Dr Faisal Sultan.

The firing was reported near the container-mounted truck carrying Khan during his protest march near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in the Wazirabad City of Gujranwala Division.

Sources said Khan, who was hit by four bullets, has been evacuated by his security to an armoured vehicle and is en route to a safe location with medical facilities.

Khan was leading a protest march against the federal government in Islamabad to demand snap elections. The firing has left more than 15 PTI workers injured, including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed. Following the firing, a clash was reported between PTI workers and police.

Khan launched his protest march on October 28. The party’s long march, now on the road for six days, was to reach Islamabad in seven days according to the initial plan. The march was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar said that the protest convoy would reach the capital on November 11.

Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to press for his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

(With inputs from Manoj Gupta and agencies)

