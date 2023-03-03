Camilla to Get New Title After Coronation? This Queen Elizabeth's Decision Had Shocked William, Harry

A British royal author has claimed that King Charles wanted his wife Camilla to be recognized as the Queen and not Queen Consort.

However, Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive a title change after King Charles III’s coronation in May, several reports said.

“For the past 18 years, I’ve been telling people that Camilla would be queen… as Charles pledged when he convinced Queen Elizabeth to allow him to marry his longtime mistress in 2005, and not ‘queen consort,’ which is a title that has never really existed," Christopher Anderson, author of “The King: The Life of Charles III" said.

“The wife of the king is of course his consort, but she is also, simply, the queen. I’ve never ceased to be amazed at how gullible both the British press and public were on this issue," Anderson said.

A report in Daily Mail said that Camilla is likely to be called Queen instead of being called Queen Consort.

“Charles never intended to keep his promise to the British people, who have always kept a special place in their hearts for the woman who they felt was robbed of the title – Princess Diana," Anderson further said.

Prior to her death last year, Queen Elizabeth had marked the 70th anniversary of her rule with support for Camilla. She had also expressed her “sincere wish" that Charles’ wife should be known as “Queen Consort" when her son succeeds her.

While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for many years.

Palace officials said for years that Camilla “intended" to be known as “Princess Consort" — instead of the traditional “Queen Consort" — when Charles acceded to the throne.

That was due to sensitivity about her status as his second wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain following the death of his former wife, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997.

“I revealed in my book that Charles hammered away relentlessly at the late queen for 17 years, pleading with her to endorse Camilla as queen and not merely consort," Christopher Anderson said.

He further added, “Toward the end of her life the queen did just that, quite reluctantly I’m told, and it was a shock to Diana’s sons."

The royal author said that Prince William and Harry believed that Charles would honour his pledge out of respect for Diana.

“After all, it was Charles’ affair with Camilla that caused Diana so much heartache, ended their parents’ marriage, and set into motion the chain of events that eventually led to Diana’s death. In the end, Charles and Camilla have gotten everything they always wanted," Christopher Anderson alleged.

When Camilla and Charles married in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005, she was in fact the new Princess of Wales — Diana’s title — but she styled herself the Duchess of Cornwall instead.

