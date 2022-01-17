Canada Health Authority Approves Pfizer's Anti-Covid Pill

Canada’s health authority said Monday it has approved Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid, for adults at high risk of progressing to serious disease.

The oral treatment was approved after an “expedited review," Health Canada said in a statement on its website, adding that it would continue to monitor its safety and effectiveness.

“No drug, including PAXLOVID TM, is a substitute for vaccination," the statement added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.