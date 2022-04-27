Home » News » World » Canada Imposes Further Russia-related Sanctions on 203 Individuals Over Donbass Attacks

Ukrainian servicemen carry a victim to be placed next to other casualties after a bombing of the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region. (AFP)
Canada has now imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine in late February

Reuters
WASHINGTON // Updated: April 27, 2022, 22:05 IST

Canada said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on 203 individuals that it says are complicit in Russia's attempted annexation of certain areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Canada has now imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, the government said in a statement.

first published: April 27, 2022, 22:05 IST