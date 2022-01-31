Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Covid-19, Symptoms Not Severe

AFP
Updated: January 31, 2022, 20:55 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.
