Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Covid-19, Symptoms Not Severe

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. (Reuters File)
AFP
Updated: January 31, 2022, 20:55 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.

