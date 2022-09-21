Canadian MP Chandra Arya Says Canadian-Hindus Living in Fear after Khalistani Elements Vandalize Temple

Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Tuesday highlighted the growing number of attacks on Hindu places of worship and temples in Canada. Chandra Arya, who represents the Nepean constituency in the House of Commons, said antisocial elements in the recent past have engaged in acts of sacrilege and vandalism against Hindu places of worship.

He issued a statement condemning the acts of vandalism in the Canadian parliament. His statement comes after unidentified miscreants sprayed graffiti praising Khalistan separatist movements and vandalized the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and Vishnu Mandir in Toronto.

Advertisement

Earlier last week in a tweet he raised the issue of the temples being vandalized in Toronto: “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned."

In his statement to the Canadian parliament, Arya said these attacks should be condemned by every community and be categorized as hate crimes.

“Hindu-Canadians arrived here from South Asia, Africa, Caribbean but mostly from India. They are the most peaceful and hardworking community and keep a low profile focusing on their families and children’s education," Arya said.

Advertisement

He said there are ‘increasingly vocal and well-organized anti-India and anti-Hindu groups in Canada’ who are propagating Hinduphobia, creating concerns among the Hindu-Canadians.

“I urge all levels of government to note this and take remedial actions now. Let us all work hard to make sure that people of all religious faiths continue to peacefully coexist in Canada," Arya said.

“We are shocked and saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada by anti-social elements,’ the temple officials said after they found graffiti in Urdu insulting India and praising the Khalistan movement sprayed on temple premises.

Advertisement

The temple officials urged all members of the community to maintain peace.

The Indian High Commission in Canada also condemned the incident while urging authorities to carry out an investigation. Brampton mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the incident and urged that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here