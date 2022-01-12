‘Can’t Eradicate This Virus’: Top Scientists In US, UK Say Covid Could Be Endemic

US top scientist and advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that there is no way to eradicate the coronavirus and the United States is close to transitioning to the point where Covid-19 will be manageable disease, according to a report by news agency AFP.

“There’s no way we’re going to eradicate this virus given its contagiousness, its propensity to mutate into new variants and the large pool of unvaccinated people," Fauci said.

Fauci was speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and said that eliminating Covid-19 was unrealistic. His comments came as the US continues to report a huge surge in daily Covid-19 cases. The US on Monday recorded 1.35 million new coronavirus infections and recorded more than 650,000 cases on Tuesday.

Fauci said that he hoped that the US will soon enter a transitional phase where it will be easier to treat high-risk Covid-19 patients. “The country will hopefully enter a new phase where there’ll be enough protection in the community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person," he said. He also pointed out that particular point will indicate the US is transitioning and learning to live with the virus. Fauci, however, warned that with 1,200 deaths reported daily, the US has not reached that point.

UK cases drop

The UK reported 120,821 new cases and 379 new deaths on Tuesday but cases dropped, according to a report by news agency The Guardian. The report also outlined that the total number of cases over the past one week has dropped by at least 13.1% compared to the week before.

UK-based researcher Prof David Heymann who served as former chair of the UK Health Protection Agency also suggested that the UK is among the nations which is learning to live with Covid-19 as if it is endemic. “Probably in the UK, it’s the closest to any country of being out of the pandemic, if it isn’t already out of the pandemic, and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses," Heymann was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics says that at least 95% of the population in the UK have developed antibodies to Covid from vaccination, infection or both.

