Car Collision In Lincoln, Nebraska Kills 2, Injures 20

Two people died and 20 people were injured in Lincoln, Nebraska in the US on Sunday after two cars collided and went into a crowd Sunday night. A black Ford Taurus and a white Toyota Corolla suffered a head-on collision at the intersection of 52nd and O streets late on Sunday.

The occupants of the Toyota Corolla died on the scene. Both were females in the early twenties and residents of Lincoln. The driver of the Ford was an 18-year-old teenager who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In the collision, the Ford rolled onto its top, pinning two victims underneath. Both cars also went up onto the sidewalk and hit a number of pedestrians. The law enforcement officials have said that they do not believe this was an ‘intentional act’.

As soon as the car hit the sidewalk and pinned the car with the now-deceased drivers, passersby rushed to the scene and evacuated those who were hurt in the accident. A witness said that there were at least 300-400 people gathered near the site of the accident watching a classic car show over the weekend.

According to a report by the Lincoln Journal Star, the collision happened when the speeding Ford Taurus collided into the other car. Instantly both cars leapt towards the spectators present at the Memorial Day weekend “Americruise" event, hosted by the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts (MACE).

The Bryan Medical Center in a statement said that it treated more than 10 people following the accident and sent eight among the injured home. It further added that it is treating two other patients, one with critical injuries.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth also treated 10 patients and three were admitted to the hospital. It released seven other patients and two remain admitted.

Law enforcement officials said that they reached the spot and responded to the scene within ‘seconds’.

(with inputs from KETV, Fox News and Associated Press)

