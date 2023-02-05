A huge blast has been reported at a checkpoint in Quetta in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, injuring multiple people.

The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local reports said.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media and it is unclear if there are any casualties.

The fresh blast comes just days after at least 95 people, mostly policemen, were killed in a suicide blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in northwest Pakistan.

Attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — are on the rise, with a recent change in strategy to target security officials and avoid civilians.

