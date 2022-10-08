Chants from Madrid Boy’s Hostel Calling Female Students ‘Whores’ a ‘Ritual’ but Spain Says Enough is Enough

After women in a hostel, next to a boy’s university hostel, were horrified after their neighbours chanted a sexist song calling them ‘whores’ and ‘nymphomaniacs’, accompanied by animal noises, two reports from Spanish media outlets found the practice was passed on from generation to generation.

According to reports by El Mundo, a former resident said that this has been going on for several years but pointed out that earlier it was just animal noises made with no intent to harm anyone.

“Different generations of residents have participated in the ritual of raising the blinds at the same time and imitating animal noises in front of the Santa Mónica students in recent years," the El Mundo report said.

But the incident that occurred earlier this week, shook Spanish civil society with Spanish president Pedro Sánchez condemning the catcalling and the chanting.

The boys, in groups of threes and fours, opened their window panes at the hostel residence and then chanted a misogynistic song calling girls living in the neighboring Santa Mónica hall “whores" and “fucking nymphomaniacs" telling them to come out of their burrows to have sex with them in the ‘capea’.

Women and female ministers across Spain were repelled by this act and said after this people should know why women are afraid of the streets. Women said that this episode shows why there is need for education regarding sexual consent in order to stop reinforcing the culture of rape and sexual terror.

The boys residence is attached to the Complutense University of Madrid and is located within the University of the City of Madrid. It is managed by the Order of Saint Augustine. The boys in the dorm have full board and room cleaning service along with landline and WiFi services.

The outcry after the video went viral forced the authorities at the Colegio Mayor Elías Ahuja to start courses for awareness in gender equality and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Álvaro Nieto, deputy director of the center, told El Mundo that the student who was the ringleader was already expelled. The resident of the Council of Residence Halls and director of the Chaminade University Hall of Residence Juan Muñoz said the chants do not reflect on the culture inside the University Halls.

“There are very serious insults and attitudes that do not correspond to our values. We want to make it clear that we are not like that. We condemn what happened without hesitation or doubt. It cannot be protected by any tradition," Muñoz was quoted as saying by El Mundo.

Along with the chants, the boys also threw wet paper balls at the walls of the Santa Mónica hall but later offered and volunteered to clean them up.

